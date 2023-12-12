(Bloomberg) -- France’s economy will grow modestly in 2024 and do better than its European peers, the head of the country’s national auditor, Pierre Moscovici, said.

“We are certainly in a better shape than other partners,” said Moscovici, a former finance minister and European Union commissioner, in an interview with Bloomberg TV. He cited Germany specifically as a comparison. “I don’t see France in recession in 2024.”

The Bank of France said on Monday that gross domestic product will expand 0.1% in the fourth quarter, after a 0.1% contraction in the previous three months. That contrasts with expectations of consecutive quarterly contractions in Germany, whose manufacturing slump is seen dragging the currency bloc into recession, according to a Bloomberg poll.

Moscovici, who said he agreed with a consensus forecast of around 0.7% economic growth for 2024, also urged President Emmanuel Macron’s government to take “strong action” to rein in public expenditures and cut debt to allow for needed spending on climate and digital transition.

