(Bloomberg) -- Moscow is to ease a lockdown imposed since the end of March as the number of new confirmed coronavirus infections continues to slow, a day after President Vladimir Putin declared that Russia has passed the peak of the pademic.

Inhabitants of the Russian capital of 12.7 million can take walks from June 1, though they’ll have to abide by a timetable for residential buildings within individual areas of the city, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a televised videoconference with Putin on Wednesday.

Retailers in the city and some services such as laundries and repair shops will also be allowed to open, Sobyanin said.

Many people in Moscow have been confined mostly to their homes for nearly two months, other than to make trips to local food stores and pharmacies, exercise their pets or seek medical care. Increasing numbers have begun to ignore the restrictions as the weather has warmed up. A self-isolation barometer for Moscow compiled by Yandex measured 1.7 on Wednesday on a scale of 1 to 5, meaning large numbers of people are on the streets.

The number of new infections in Moscow and of people hospitalized with serious illness from the coronavirus has declined at least 40% since May 12, when Putin lifted a nationwide stay-at-home order, Sobyanin said.

The spread of the deadly pathogen has slowed in Moscow, with 2,140 new confirmed cases recorded in the past day, down from a peak of 6,703 on May 7. The stay-at-home rules and the closure of restaurants, bars, and most retailers have battered businesses in the capital. Sobyanin on May 12 allowed industry and the construction sector to resume activities.

After ending the national lockdown, Putin left it up to individual regional leaders to decide on easing restrictions imposed to combat Covid-19. He met with Sobyanin a day after ordering the resumption of preparations for military parades on June 24 marking the 75th anniversary of the World War II victory that had been postponed from May 9.

With Russia’s economic activity declining by a third during a two-month nationwide lockdown, the Kremlin is now seeking to limit the damage. The rate of new infections has started to slow in Russia, which over the weekend slipped to third place in the number of total cases globally, after Brazil and the U.S.

Diagnoses rose 2.3% in the past day to 370,680. Russia reported 161 deaths in the same period, taking the total to 3,968.

