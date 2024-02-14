(Bloomberg) -- The Moscow Exchange halted trading on the stock market for the second day in a row on Wednesday.

Trading in shares was halted for 59 minutes due to a configuration error on the main reserve server of the stock market trading and clearing system, which had been in place after a hardware error caused a two hour trading halt on Tuesday afternoon.

Trading in currencies, bonds and derivatives was unaffected both on Tuesday and Wednesday.

