(Bloomberg) -- Moscow will end its partial lockdown on Nov. 7, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Wednesday, ending speculation that the Russian capital would extend non-working days amid a continuing spike in Covid-19 cases.

“In Moscow, the disease trend has stabilized,” Sobyanin said in televised comments. “The non-working days won’t be extended from Monday.”

The seven-day moving average of new daily infections in Moscow hit a 4-month high on Tuesday, reaching over 7,000, before dipping slightly Wednesday. Nationwide, Russia reported a record number of new Covid-19 cases and deaths this week. Authorities Friday reported the largest total number of deaths in any September since World War II.

Hospitals remain strained around the country, with few available beds despite nearly 300,000 reserved for people ill with Covid-19, state-run Tass news service reported. Several regions outside the capital have announced plans to extend lockdowns.

Most shops and businesses except for essential services in Moscow were ordered closed from Oct. 28 to Nov. 7, while schools and kindergartens were placed on vacation amid the surge.

The Kremlin ordered the nationwide ‘non-working days’ but has left it up to regional officials to extend them or add additional restrictions to try to curb the spread of the virus. Authorities have called on Russians to vaccinate, but so far only about 40% have.

Sobyanin said restrictions on unvaccinated people over 60 and a work-from-home requirement for some employees without immunity would continue. QR codes will be required to visit museums and theaters starting Monday, he said.

The central bank has said the national restrictions aren’t likely to have a major impact on economic activity, given that many companies are continuing to operate.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.