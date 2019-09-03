(Bloomberg) -- Moscow police detained three opposition activists who helped organize a wave of protests in the Russian capital, in a sign that the authorities aren’t letting up pressure even after allowing an unsanctioned march to proceed over the weekend.

Lyubov Sobol and Nikolai Lyaskin, who both work at opposition leader Alexey Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, and Ilya Azar, a journalist and local politician, were picked up Monday and then released pending hearings. Police left Azar’s almost two-year-old daughter alone in an unlocked apartment when they detained him after he stepped outside to smoke, his wife said on Facebook.

Police let people march through the center of Moscow on Saturday, eight days before local city council elections that have become the focus of a revived opposition movement against President Vladimir Putin. Thousands of people have been detained at a series of demonstrations since July after the election commission declined to register dozens of opposition and independent candidates for the Sept. 8 vote.

The Levada Center found that 41% of Russians would say the authorities “acted harshly and used unjustified force” when breaking up the rallies, according to a survey of 1,608 people conducted Aug. 22-28.

Moscow courts are scheduled on Tuesday to hear the cases of five protesters who are accused of participating in riots and face sentences of as long as five years in prison. The opposition says the charges are trumped up.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jake Rudnitsky in Moscow at jrudnitsky@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Torrey Clark at tclark8@bloomberg.net, Paul Abelsky

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.