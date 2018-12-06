(Bloomberg) -- Moscow pop star Emin Agalarov and his father, billionaire developer Aras Agalarov, asked a U.S. judge to throw out civil claims by the Democratic National Committee accusing them of colluding with Russia and other individuals to meddle in the 2016 presidential election.

A racketeering lawsuit fails to link the Agalarovs to the alleged conspiracy at the center of the case -- a coordinated hack of the DNC’s data, the men said in a filing Thursday in federal court in Manhattan. George Papadopoulos, a foreign-policy adviser to President Donald Trump’s campaign, and Richard Gates, an aide to onetime Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, also filed requests to dismiss DNC claims against them, although only the Agalarovs have filed a legal brief so far.

The complaint "alleges absolutely no connection of any kind between that conspiracy and any conduct by the Agalarovs, who did not have, and are not alleged to have had, the slightest knowledge or involvement in any conspiracy to hack anyone’s computer files," they said in the filing.

Many of the allegations in the lawsuit reflect conclusions of major U.S. intelligence agencies and come from guilty pleas and legal filings by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating links between Russia and the campaign. The suit, filed in April, also names Trump associates including Jared Kushner, Roger Stone and Donald Trump Jr.

