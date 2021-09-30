(Bloomberg) --

About 70% of African nations missed a target of vaccinating one out of every 10 people against Covid-19 by today, the World Health Organization said.

The delivery of shots needs to double in order for the continent to meet the next target of inoculating 40% of the population by year-end, Richard Mihigo, program area manager for immunization and vaccine development at the WHO’s Africa office, said on a conference call on Thursday. Half of the 52 African countries that have vaccination programs have inoculated less than 2% of their population, he said.

“While vaccine deliveries have increased almost 10-fold since June, we need the total number of vaccine deliveries received to date to more than double by the end of the year if we are to reach the next target,” Mihigo said.

