(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s job-approval rating fell to the lowest mark of his presidency, and a healthy majority of Americans don’t want to see either him or former President Donald Trump run again in 2024, a Quinnipiac University poll found.

Biden’s approval rating fell to 31% with 60% disapproving of his job performance in the survey of adults conducted July 14-18. Seventy-one percent of Americans don’t want to see Biden run for re-election, including 54% of Democrats and 77% of independents, the poll found.

Fully 64% of Americans don’t want to see Trump make another White House bid as he has teased -- including 27% of Republicans and 68% of independents -- and only 37% of adults have a favorable opinion of Trump, according to the survey.

“There’s scant enthusiasm for a replay of either a Trump or Biden presidency,” Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy said in a statement. “But while Trump still holds sway on his base, President Biden is underwater when it comes to support from his own party.”

Trump, 76, has stepped up hints of another run for the presidency in 2024 as a congressional committee exposes his actions around the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the Capitol by his supporters and the attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Biden, 79, has yet to say for certain whether he’ll seek a second term but has expressed confidence he would defeat Trump in a potential rematch of their 2020 race. “I’m not predicting,” Biden said in a July 13 interview with Israel’s Channel 12 television after he was asked if he expects another race against the former president. “But I would not be disappointed.”

