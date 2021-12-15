(Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks looked set to rise Thursday on speculation that Federal Reserve policy tightening will help fight inflation without derailing economic growth. The dollar fell and the Treasury yield curve steepened.

Futures climbed for Japan and Australia, but Hong Kong’s slid amid concerns about more U.S. sanctions on Chinese companies. Technology shares led U.S. equities to a strong close after initial declines following the Fed statement.

The central bank said it will double the pace at which it tapers bond purchases to $30 billion a month and projected three quarter-point interest-rate increases in 2022, another three in 2023 and two more in 2024. It also flagged economic risks from the omicron virus strain.

The market reaction suggests some relief from more policy clarity after a period of uncertainty, and a belief the pivot away from ultra-loose monetary settings won’t undo the rally in a range of assets from pandemic lows.

“If there is a story here, it’s that the Fed is moving forward but they are not going to do anything rash to kill this market move forward that we’ve had over the last year,” Jonathan Golub, chief U.S. equity strategist at Credit Suisse Group AG, said on Bloomberg Television. “They are not looking to disrupt the kind of environment that we’ve had and that’s good news for markets.”

The five-year breakeven rate on Treasury inflation protected securities -- or the difference between those yields and the ones on typical Treasuries -- approached 2.8%. That suggests the Fed still faces a challenge to get inflation down toward its 2% target. Real yields slipped further into negative territory.

‘Supportive Fed’

“What you are left with is -- maybe they’ll do a little bit, but they’re not going to do so much as to knock the supportive Fed off of supporting financial markets,” Jeffrey Rosenberg, senior portfolio manager for systematic fixed income at BlackRock Inc., said on Bloomberg television. “That’s at least the initial read here.”

Elsewhere, shares of Chinese companies listed in the U.S. plunged on Wednesday to the lowest since March 2020 on concerns Washington will hit more companies with investment and export sanctions.

Across other assets, oil climbed and so did commodity-linked currencies. Bitcoin traded near $49,000 after making modest gains.

On the virus front, omicron continues its global spread. The U.K. reported the most new daily coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

Here are some key events this week:

BOE rate decision, Thursday.

ECB rate decision, Thursday.

U.S. housing starts, initial jobless claims, industrial production, Thursday.

BOJ monetary policy decision, Friday.

S&P Dow Jones Indices quarterly rebalance effective after markets close, Friday.

“Quadruple witching” day in the U.S. market, when options and futures on indexes and equities expire, Friday.

For more market analysis, read our MLIV blog.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.6%

The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.4%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 1.5%

S&P/ASX 200 futures increased 0.6%

Hang Seng futures fell 1.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro traded at $1.1294

The Japanese yen was at 114.06 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.3753 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 1.46%

Australia’s 10-year yield rose three basis points to 1.59%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $70.87 a barrel

Gold was at $1,777.01 an ounce

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.