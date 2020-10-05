(Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks followed their U.S. peers higher amid optimism over President Donald Trump leaving hospital and that lawmakers will move closer to providing more stimulus. The dollar remained under pressure and Treasuries steadied.

Stocks saw modest gains in Japan and South Korea. S&P 500 contracts were little changed after U.S. stocks closed at the highest levels of the day with energy, health care and technology shares the biggest gainers. Nasdaq futures fluctuated on reports a House panel may propose sweeping reforms of the technology sector.

Treasury yields held Monday’s gains after surging as traders adjusted their election bets following Joe Biden’s latest poll numbers. Australian shares slipped ahead of the budget announcement and central bank rate decision.

“Investors are likely running with the idea that recent data and President Trump’s firsthand experience with the virus increases the odds of another fiscal package,” said Adam Phillips, director of portfolio strategy at EP Wealth Advisors. “It is becoming harder to deny the need for additional fiscal support.”

Trump left Walter Reed hospital Monday evening after being treated since Friday for Covid-19. With less than a month until Election Day, his hospitalization has jolted the presidential campaign, forcing him to scrap rallies and other events as polls show him trailing Biden nationally and in swing states.

The increased possibility that a clear winner could emerge from the Nov. 3 election has eased fears in recent weeks about a close election and the risk of a long and messy legal battle.

Elsewhere, crude oil fluctuated and gold was steady.

Here are some key events coming up:

The Reserve Bank of Australia is forecast to keep interest rates and its three-year yield target unchanged at 0.25% on Tuesday

Also Tuesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell and ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane deliver keynote addresses at the NABE conference

On Wednesday, the minutes of the Sept. 15-16 meeting of the FOMC could be especially fruitful for Fed watchers, beginning with details of the debate on conditions necessary to trigger a rate increase

The U.S. Vice Presidential debate takes place in Salt Lake City on Wednesday

Though the final formal round of talks is over, the British government expects trade negotiations to continue up to the EU summit in mid-October.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed at 9:05 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index rose 1.8% Monday.

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%.

Japan’s Topix Index rose 0.4%.

South Korea’s Kospi Index rose 0.5%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2%.

Hang Seng futures rose 0.3%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%.

The yen rose 0.1% to 105.69 per dollar.

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1790.

The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.2992.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 0.77%. It rose eight basis points Monday.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.2% to $39.15.

Gold was little changed at $1,912 an ounce.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.