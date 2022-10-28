(Bloomberg) -- Most economists predict the European Central Bank will deliver a smaller, half-point interest-rate increase in December and stop hiking early next year.

Banks including Nordea and Berenberg see policymakers halting their tightening cycle in February after the deposit rate reached 2.25%. Morgan Stanley and Barclays expect an additional quarter-point step in March. Commerzbank meanwhile forecasts a rate of 3% at that time.

The ECB delivered a second straight 75 basis-point hike on Thursday and said it’s made “substantial progress” in removing monetary stimulus. Investors interpreted that statement as implying a slower pace of monetary tightening in the months ahead, though people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that wasn’t the Governing Council’s intention.

Analysts widely predict an economic downturn driven by record inflation and Europe’s energy crisis, while politicians are starting to complain about rising borrowing costs as households grapple with soaring heating and mortgage bills.

Here is a rundown of what banks now predict:

BNP Paribas

“By noting that the ECB had made ‘substantial progress’ in withdrawing monetary policy accommodation, the implication is that the ECB is closer to the terminal rate, and thus may be able to proceed in smaller steps further ahead. In addition, with the statement merely saying that the Governing Council ‘expects to raise interest rates further,’ dropping ‘over the next several meetings,’ there was seemingly less conviction in the duration of the tightening cycle as well.”

Nordea

“The Governing Council is not that sure anymore that it needs to raise rates a number of times further and imply the baseline is for a smaller-than-75bp rate hike at the December meeting [...] The signals that the ECB is becoming more cautious in its future steps rhyme with stories last week that the Fed would also assume such a position after next week’s expected 75bp hike and the Bank of Canada delivering less than expected” earlier this week.

Berenberg

“Due to stabilizing energy prices and base effects, inflation rates will probably decrease substantially over the course of next year. Over the winter it will also become increasingly apparent that the euro-zone economy has entered a significant recession. We thus expect the ECB to only hike rates once in 2023, by 25bp on Feb. 2, and then keep them on hold for the remainder of the year.”

TD Securities

“The ECB delivered a rather dovish rate hike,” and President Christine Lagarde “seems to have indicated a pivot without explicitly saying as much. That said, the non-committal nature over the future path of policy and its pace leaves us with the impression that it is reasonable to expect a downshift by the ECB.”

Morgan Stanley

The ECB “sees the momentum clearly shifting more negative. Importantly, several policy makers have recently noted that a growth slump might do little to reduce inflationary pressures, meaning that the deteriorating outlook for GDP might have less of an impact on the policy path than one might otherwise expect.”

Barclays

“The deterioration in economic activity and the fast pivot from an accommodative monetary policy stance to a neutral, if not already restrictive, one calls for cautiousness and sets the tone for a change in pace of the hiking cycle.”

Commerzbank

While it’s “less clear than before whether the ECB will raise its key interest rates by another 75 basis points at its next meeting in December,” there are still “weighty arguments” in favor of such a step. Inflation will remain “far too high” in the coming months and surveys show consumers expecting price growth of 3% in three years’ time.

“More and more inflation optimists are being drawn into their camp by the originally small group of inflation pessimists. We are witnessing a dangerous de-anchoring of inflation expectations.”

