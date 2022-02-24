(Bloomberg) -- Most California voters support mandated Covid-19 vaccinations and masking for students and teachers at K-12 schools, according to a new survey by the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies.

About two-thirds of the roughly 9,000 respondents said they wanted the precautions to contain the virus, according to the poll, which was co-sponsored and published by the Los Angeles Times on Thursday. The views diverged according to political affiliation: While about 85% of Democrats backed vaccine mandates for schools about 70% of Republicans opposed them.

Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom last week unveiled a plan to move the most prosperous U.S. state into the next phase of managing the pandemic as cases sharply fall. The steps included carefully monitoring the concentration of virus levels in wastewater as well as stockpiling surgical-grade masks and rapid tests. Newsom also lifted the state’s mask mandate for most indoor spaces, but left in place the requirement for public schools through at least the end of this month.

The University of California at Berkeley and LA Times poll was conducted from Feb. 3-10 with a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.