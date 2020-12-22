Most Canadians don't expect return to pre-COVID life until at least next fall: Survey

Lockdowns might not be enough if new strain in U.K. is more contagious: Infection prevention expert

A majority of Canadians don’t expect to return to their pre-COVID lives any earlier than next fall, according to a new Angus Reid Institute survey released Tuesday.

Sixty-three per cent of respondents said they don’t think things won’t go back to how they were before the COVID-19 pandemic until near the end of next year, with 20 per cent saying they don’t think life in Canada will ever return to “the way it was” at all.

The results show pessimism exists despite the COVID-19 vaccine rollout picking up speed, with new and more severe lockdown restrictions across the country putting a damper on holiday season festivities.

The survey also looked at what activities Canadians are looking forward to once restrictions are lifted and the pandemic passes. Forty-four per cent said they are looking forward to resuming day-to-day activities without stress.

Forty-two per cent said they’re eager to travel internationally, while 20 per cent intend to travel within Canada. A post-pandemic surge in travel would be a much-needed boost for the airline industry, which has been hard-hit by the virus.

Thirty-two per cent of respondents said they are most excited to be able to dine in at restaurants. About one-in-10 respondents said they intend to go to concerts, gym or fitness classes, the movies, or sporting events.

Meanwhile, 43 per cent said they're looking forward to just resuming physical contact with other people, while 24 per cent said they'd like to get together with older people they haven't been able to meet during the pandemic.