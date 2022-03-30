(Bloomberg) -- An investor alliance with a combined $68 trillion of assets has issued a damning report about the world’s biggest polluters, revealing that less than one-fifth have actually mapped out a meaningful path toward net-zero emissions.The analysis by shareholder group Climate Action 100+, which focused on the 166 companies with the largest carbon footprints, revealed that only 17% have set medium-term targets aligned with limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. At the same time, 69% claim they’ll have reached net zero by 2050, the investor group said in Wednesday’s report.Companies “aren’t making the progress required to align with achieving the 1.5°C climate goal,” said Stephanie Maier, global head of sustainable and impact investment at GAM Investments and chair of the Climate Action 100+ Steering Committee. “Given that these companies represent the world’s largest corporate greenhouse gas emitters, their ambition and pace of change is critical to a successful transition and needs to accelerate.”

With the world already recording an increase in temperature of 1.1°C above pre-industrial levels, any foot-dragging by major emitters reduces the likelihood of avoiding a climate catastrophe. Investors are likely to continue to step up pressure on the companies they own as they too face pressure from regulators and clients to prove they’re slashing financed emissions.

The Climate Action 100+ Net-Zero Company Benchmark was developed last year. The 166 companies it looks at are tested on their emissions reductions, climate-risk disclosures and on how well their boards police those risks. In Wednesday’s report, the investor group said 90% of the companies analyzed have some level of board oversight of climate change and 89% have committed to align their public disclosures with recommendations by the Taskforce on Climate‑related Financial Disclosures.The list of companies analyzed includes fossil-fuel producers such as BP Plc, Exxon Mobil Corp. and Rio Tinto Plc. Only 5% of the 166 have explicitly committed to put their capital expenditures in line with long-term emissions targets, while only one company -- Italy’s Eni SpA -- has pledged to align its capex with the goals of the Paris Agreement and to phase out carbon intensive investments.“This is another example of failed climate leadership, this time by company directors and the investors that are supposed to hold them accountable,’’ said Guillaume Pottier, stewardship campaigner with nonprofit Reclaim Finance. “Severe climate events are escalating far faster than investors are escalating their engagement with heavy emitters.”Annual general meetings in the coming weeks represent a chance for the investor group to “redeem itself,’’ Pottier said. How the group votes will be “a litmus test to determine whether engagement can become a force for change or whether it will remain an excuse to delay bolder action and avoid divestment.”

Climate Action 100+ was formed in 2017 and now has about 700 members, including Amundi SA, BlackRock Inc. and HSBC Global Asset Management. As the biggest investor coalition on climate change, the group offers a window into the appetite and capacity of big finance to use its resources and influence to pressure companies to cut emissions.

GAM’s Maier said to “expect a ratcheting of investor-led shareholder resolutions, as well as increased scrutiny on transition plans brought to the vote, starting with the imminent AGM season.”“The Climate Action 100+ initiative has shown that investors can influence companies through meaningful engagement and good stewardship,” said Stephanie Pfeifer, vice chair of the global Climate Action 100+ Steering Committee. “However, while there has been a level of progress by focus companies towards net zero by 2050 with the majority setting long-term targets, many remain far from where they need to be if they are to help limit a global temperature rise to 1.5°C.”

