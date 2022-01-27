(Bloomberg) --

More than half of Covid patients in hospitals across England are there largely for reasons unrelated to the virus, National Health Service data showed, providing further evidence that the omicron variant isn’t driving a surge in disease severity.

Out of the 13,023 patients in hospitals with confirmed Covid-19, more than 6,700 were admitted for other conditions -- think a broken leg or a heart attack -- on Tuesday, according to NHS estimates. Last weekend marked the first time that hospitalizations with Covid exceeded those driven by Covid since the data tracking started last year.

The U.K. is loosening restrictions put in place in December in an attempt to transition toward a phase of living with the virus. Despite cases hitting record highs at the beginning of January, deaths and hospitalizations have remained below those seen in previous waves.

The situation across regions mirrors the national picture. In London, 64% of 2,529 Covid patients were primarily being treated for reasons that weren’t virus-related, the data showed.

