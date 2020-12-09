(Bloomberg) -- A majority of Europeans want the economic recovery from the global pandemic to promote growth that prevents climate change, according to a survey from the European Investment Bank.

About 57% of Europeans want a low-carbon focused recovery, compared with 43% who want stimulus that boosts the economy by any means necessary, the study found.

The results come at a pivotal time, with European Union leaders set to discuss a proposal to toughen the bloc’s 2030 emissions-reduction target to at least 55% from 1990 levels at a summit starting on Thursday. They will also seek agreement on the 1.1 trillion-euro ($1.3 trillion) seven-year budget for the bloc and a 750 billion-euro economic recovery fund, with almost a third of them earmarked for climate-related projects.

Regardless of the kind of stimulus, the survey results show a population in need of government assistance. About 72% of people in the EU listed the Covid-19 pandemic as the biggest challenge their country is facing, followed by 69% who said economic and financial challenges were the biggest concern.

That compares with about a third of survey respondents in the EU who listed climate change as one of the biggest concerns. Last year, about 47% of people surveyed in the EU saw climate change as a top-three concern.

In China, which has had more success eliminating the virus, climate change was seen as a top concern by about 61% of the population, compared with 59% who listed the pandemic, EIB said.

The survey was conducted between Oct. 5 to Nov. 2 in 30 countries with approximately 30,000 respondents.

