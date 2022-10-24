Most in NABE Survey Say US Already in Recession or May Be Soon

(Bloomberg) -- Almost two-thirds of respondents in a survey of business economists say the US is either already in a recession or has better-than-even odds it will be within the next year.

A National Association for Business Economics survey showed over half of the respondents view a recession as more probable than not, while another 11% indicated the economy is already in one. The survey of 55 NABE members conducted Oct. 3-10 also indicated slower demand, an easing in labor market tightness and a slight moderation in price pressures.

The share of respondents reporting higher sales exceeded the percentage reporting a decline by just 8 points, the smallest differential since mid-2020, the NABE survey showed.

Some 33% reported higher employment at their firms over the past three months, down from 38% in the July survey. Hiring plans also eased, with only 22% of respondents expecting to increase headcount over the next three months. That’s down from 50% at the start of the year.

While nearly two-thirds of respondents said wages rose at their firms over the past three months, wage cost expectations for the coming months dropped significantly and now match the lowest reading since April 2021.

As for inflation, an index of materials costs fell 24 percentage points from a record reading in the previous survey. The outlook for costs also declined, and a smaller share of those surveyed expect an increase in the prices their firms charge in the coming months.

