(Bloomberg) -- A majority of Singaporeans think the government should do more to help them cope with inflation, according to a poll conducted after the administration unveiled a billion-dollar package to blunt rising costs of living.

A little over 85% of the city-state’s citizens felt that there was scope to either do a lot or at least a little more than June’s S$1.5 billion ($1.1 billion) package that was aimed at helping lower-income households and some businesses through the current inflation spell, according to YouGov Plc, which polled 2,101 respondents between June 30 and July 11. Just 13% of them indicated current measures were “sufficient,” while the rest thought that “less” was needed.

Despite the targeted support, around one-fifth of those polled indicated that they can “only just afford” their costs “and often struggle to make ends meet” and most felt that more government support is needed. More than seven in 10 citizens indicated that the cost of living has “gone up a lot” compared to last year.

The financial hub’s central bank tightened monetary policy in a surprise move last week, while flagging risks of inflation staying elevated this year amid price shocks caused by the war in Ukraine and Covid-related supply disruptions. The Monetary Authority of Singapore expects price gains of its all-items measure to average at between 5%-6% from 4.5%-5.5% seen previously.

YouGov said its survey results were weighted by age, gender, ethnicity and voting district to be representative of the voting population and has a margin of error of 2%.

