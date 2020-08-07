(Bloomberg) -- Most Indian stocks rose, with the benchmark index headed toward a weekly gain.

The S&P BSE Sensex was little changed at 38,022.36 as of 10:03 a.m. in Mumbai even as 20 of its 30 constituents rose. The measure has added 1.1% this week, on course for its seventh weekly advance in eight. The NSE Nifty 50 Index was up 0.1% today.

Foreign funds injected a net $1.1 billion into Indian shares this week to Aug. 5, making it the only major Asian market to attract inflows in the period even as the nation battles the world’s third-highest number of coronavirus cases and faces its first economic contraction in four decades. The central bank yesterday outlined measures to ease stress in the banking sector while keeping interest rates unchanged.

“We have seen continuing weakness in financials, but that has been made up for by strength in other sectors such as IT, pharma, and metals” said Amit Khurana, head of research at Dolat Capital Market Pvt. in Mumbai.

With earnings season underway, 20 of the 30 Nifty 50 companies that have reported quarterly results so far have beaten or matched analyst estimates. Mahindra & Mahindra and Cipla Ltd. are due to report later today.

The rupee fell 0.2% to 75.0475 per dollar while the yield on 10-year government bonds rose about one basis point to 5.88%.

Fifteen of 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, led by a gauge of utility companies

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. rose 1.4%, the steepest gain on the Sensex, while HCL Technologies Ltd. dropped the most with a 1.2% decline; HDFC Bank Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. were the biggest drags on the gauge

