(Bloomberg) -- India’s benchmark index narrowly held gains as some investors stepped back from the rally that’s driven the measure to new record closing levels for eight of the last 11 trading sessions.

The S&P BSE Sensex added 0.1 percent to 37,729.36 as of 9:51 a.m. in Mumbai, with 18 of its 31 constituents gaining and the rest declining. As many as 16 out of the 19 sectoral sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, led by gauges of metal makers and consumer discretionary goods. Vedanta Ltd. was the top performer on the main gauge, while Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. was the worst after its quarterly profit missed the lowest analyst estimate.

So far, of the 36 NSE Nifty 50 companies that have announced results, 21 have either met or exceeded average analyst estimates. The Sensex has advanced 11 percent this year, holding its place as Asia Pacific’s best performing market. However, this hasn’t translated into big gains for all, with only a handful of S&P BSE Sensex members keeping up with the record-setting rally.

“The rally may gather more steam after a pause,” Abhimanyu Sofat, head of research at India Infoline Ltd., said by phone. “Quarterly earnings are showing a healthy trend so far.”

The S&P BSE mid cap gauge had its longest winning streak this year and rose to a three-month high. The index of small cap companies climbed for a 13th straight session.

