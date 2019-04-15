(Bloomberg) -- Join us on WhatsApp for special coverage of India’s election. Sign up here.

Most Indian equities rose, following a rally in Asian stocks, as better-than-expected earnings at the nation’s two biggest software exporters offset losses spurred by economic data released on Friday.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.1 percent to 38,790.52 as of 9:40 a.m. in Mumbai. The NSE Nifty 50 Index also rose today by the same magnitude. The Sensex had fallen 0.2 percent last week, its first weekly drop in eight.

While January to March net incomes of both Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. topped analyst estimates, industrial output for February rose less than estimated and inflation grew at a faster pace last month than expected. Some investors expect the recent rally in Indian stocks to slow down as investors assess if it was too much, too soon.

“Indian markets had a rally in the past few weeks on the back of dovish central bankers and relentless buying from foreign investors, and at this juncture a lot depends on the earnings and elections for sustainability of these levels,” said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, senior vice president and head of research for wealth at Centrum Broking Pvt. in Mumbai.

Crude oil price remains the biggest risk as any movement beyond $70 to $75 per barrel is not conducive for Indian economy, he said.

Infosys dropped 2.5 percent, the most among Nifty stocks, as shares were downgraded at several brokerages including Nomura, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley after the company issued a weak outlook.

Fourteen of the 19 sector indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. gained, paced by a gauge of metal stocks.

Eighteen of the 31 Sensex members and 27 of the 50 Nifty companies advanced.

Infosys Cut to Underperform at Credit Suisse; PT 650 Rupees

Oberoi Realty Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan; PT Set to 600 Rupees

