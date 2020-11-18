(Bloomberg) -- Most Indonesians would want to be vaccinated against the virus, but many are unwilling to pay for it.

A September survey involving 115,000 respondents found that about 65% of people want to be inoculated against the virus, while just 8% would refuse and 27% were hesitant. However, only one-third of those who said they want to get the shots would be inclined to shoulder the cost, while the rest said they wouldn’t pay or were hesitant to do so.

Indonesia is banking on an ambitious vaccination plan in facing Southeast Asia’s largest outbreak, which has already led to more than 15,000 dead and tipped the economy into its first recession in more than two decades. The government needs to figure out how to transport the doses to a population sprawled across the world’s largest archipelago and ensure the people would accept it.

The survey found more resistance among those with lower income, who also had the least information about the vaccines and the virus, as well as Muslim respondents who voiced concern over whether the shots would be halal. Awareness and willingness to pay increased in tandem with age, with those 65 years old and more being the most eager to accept the shots.

Even among those who would consider paying for the doses, only 4% would fork out more than 500,000 rupiah ($36) while a third said they would pay no more than 50,000 rupiah. That compares with the $39 per person price that the U.S. is paying as part of its deal with Pfizer Inc.

