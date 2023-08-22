You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Most Iowa GOP Voters Likely to Caucus Believe 2020 Election Was Stolen
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- More than half of voters likely to attend Iowa’s Republican caucuses believe former President Donald Trump’s false claims that he won the 2020 election, according to a new poll.
The survey by NBC News and the Des Moines Register found that 51% of respondents believe Trump, 41% do not and 8% say they are not sure.
The numbers were even higher among some of Trump’s strongest groups of supporters. Two-thirds of respondents making less than $70,000 a year believe Trump’s false claims, as did 62% of evangelicals and 59% of those without college degrees.
Trump also held the lead in the poll, with 42% saying he was their first choice, 19% picking Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and 9% choosing South Carolina Senator Tim Scott.
The poll of 406 voters likely to attend Republican caucuses was conducted Aug. 13-17, just as Trump and 18 allies were indicted by an Atlanta prosecutor over efforts to overturn his loss in Georgia. The margin of error is plus-or-minus 4.9 percentage points.
