(Bloomberg) -- Most Japanese companies in China cut investment or kept it flat last year, and a majority don’t have a positive outlook for 2024, with only a quarter saying they expect the economy to improve.

More than 400 companies said they cut investment in China last year, according to a survey of 1,713 firms by the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China. That was slightly worse than the previous survey released in October, with almost 400 companies saying they didn’t invest at all last year. Only 15% of respondents said they increased investment.

The report confirms earlier data showing foreign companies becoming much less optimistic over the prospects for China’s economy, which has been battered by a housing slump and a weak rebound after Covid. Government crackdowns and controls have added to jitters for markets and some overseas firms. Official data late last year showed foreign direct investment falling to the lowest in four years in the year through November, even after the government rolled out various measures to try to lure foreign firms back.

Almost 40% of Japanese machinery companies said they cut investment last year, a 5 percentage-point increase from the previous survey.

Much of that is likely due to challenges in the car industry, according to an official of the chamber, speaking after the report was released. Foreign car firms, including Japanese ones, are increasingly struggling in China’s competitive market, where they have fallen behind on the transition to electric vehicles. Carmaker Mitsubishi Motors Corp. announced last year that it was leaving the market.

Factors compelling companies to freeze or cut investment varied. Some cited over-investment and concerns demand won’t recover, while others said they were worried about decoupling, China’s anti-spy law and data export rules. Some said the release of wastewater from Japan’s stricken nuclear reactor in Fukushima has impaired their marketing abilities. Others pointed to falling sales and the push by Beijing to lower drug prices.

Only 11% of firms said China’s economy improved in the last three months from the previous quarter, down from the October report. Forty-five percent said it was unchanged, while 44% said it had worsened.

China will announce fourth quarter economic data later this week, with economists forecasting gross domestic product expanded 1.1% over that period and 5.3% from the same period last year.

Less than 30% of firms saw sales rise in the last three months of 2023 compared with the previous period, while 47% said sales deteriorated. Profits were also weak, with only 25% saying profits rose over that period.

The survey was conducted from late November to mid December and received answers from 1,037 manufacturers, 665 non-manufacturers, and 11 other organizations.

