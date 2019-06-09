Most Mideast Markets Rise as Traders Return to Desks: Inside EM

(Bloomberg) -- Middle East stocks generally advanced on Sunday, catching up with emerging-market peers, as traders returned to work following holidays.

Gauges in Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Egypt climbed following last week’s increase for the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. Stock exchanges in the Arab world were closed for most of last week due to Eid al-Fitr, the holiday marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Emerging-market stocks advanced for a second week as hopes for policy easing in major economies offset concern about U.S.-Mexico trade frictions. An index tracking currencies from developing nations also posted a third consecutive weekly gain.

MIDDLE EASTERN MARKETS:

Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index traded 1.3% higher as of 12:12 p.m. local time, after falling 8.5% in May, the worst monthly performance since January 2016 Al Rajhi Bank, Sabic and National Commercial Bank contributed most to the increase MORE: Saudis Sure of OPEC+ Cuts Extension After Talks With Russia

In Doha, the QE Index dropped 0.3%. The stock exchange begins splitting shares to a nominal value of 1 riyal at the end of trading. Commercial Bank of Qatar and Qatar First Bank will be the first issuers affected. The stock splits will run through July 7; check the schedule here MORE, on May 2: Qatar Bourse Seeks to Gain Retail Investors With Stock Split

Dubai’s DFM General Index climbed 0.8%, while Abu Dhabi’s ADX General Index fell 0.7% Emirates NBD and Damac Properties added most to the increase in Dubai, with the real-estate company jumping 9%

MORE, on June 8: Oman to Impose 100% Tax on Tobacco, Alcohol Starting Next Week

