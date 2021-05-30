Most Mideast Stock Markets Set for Gains in May: Inside EM

Stocks in the Middle East are poised to end the month higher on prospects of an economic rebound.

Benchmark indexes in the United Arab Emirates led gains through May. The UAE, a federation of seven sheikhdoms including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, has one of the highest coronavirus vaccine inoculation rates globally.

“There are multiple factors” for the gains across the region, including “vaccinations and ease in restrictions, recovery in oil price as well as growth in the private sector,” said Harshjit Oza, head of research at Abu Dhabi-based International Securities. However, geopolitics continue to weigh on Egyptian shares, he said.

Brent crude, a key source of revenue for economies in the Gulf, climbed about 3.5% this month. The S&P 500 ended last week near a record, while the MSCI Inc.’s emerging markets index closed at the highest level in a month.

Stocks in Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt and Israel rose on Sunday. Shares in Abu Dhabi and Qatar fell, while those in Kuwait were little changed.

MIDDLE EAST MARKETS:

Kuwait’s Premier Market index rises as much as 0.6% National Bank of Kuwait +1%; Ahli United Bank +0.9%; Boubyan Bank +0.8% at 10:44am local time

In Saudi Arabia, the Tadawul All Share Index climbs for a fourth day, the longest winning streak in a month The consumer durables and media sub-indexes rise the most

Abu Dhabi’s ADX General Index falls for a third day, the longest losing streak in a month

The Dubai Financial Market General Index little changed at 12:06pm local time

Egypt’s EGX 30 index climbs after falling for four days, led by gains in Commercial International Bank The lender rises as much as 2.3% after dropping about 10% the past two weeks



