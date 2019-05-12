(Bloomberg) -- Most stock markets in the Middle East retreated on Sunday as investors see more volatility spilling over from trade talks between the U.S. and China.

President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Sunday it would be wise for China to “act now” to finish a trade deal with the U.S., warning that “far worse” terms would be on offer for them after what he predicted would be his certain re-election in 2020.

The main equity indexes in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait fell the most in the Gulf, both down more than 2%. The main gauge in Riyadh was set for the seventh consecutive decline, the longest run since March 2018.

“The world is watching as the U.S. is making all the statements and emotions while the Chinese are keeping silent to the minimum,” according to Mohammed Ali Yasin, chief strategy officer at Al Dhabi Capital in Abu Dhabi. As tensions escalate, “businesses that import parts from China manufacturers, and industrial and aviation sectors that export to China, would see big pressure.”

MIDDLE EASTERN MARKETS:

The Tadawul All Share Index was down 2.2% as of 12:05 p.m. in Riyadh, extending losses in the past seven sessions to 7.2%. The index is still up 11% this year. Banks contributed the most to the decline: Al Rajhi Bank -1.9%; NCB -3.6%; Riyad Bank -5.2%; STC -3.7%; Samba Financial Bank -2.8% READ: Why Foreigners Will Buy Saudi Stocks, Like It or Not: QuickTake MORE: Uber Stock Still Underwater for Saudi Arabia, Three Years Later

Kuwait’s main index drops 2.3%, after climbing 2.9% last week Banks also impact the performance the most: -3%; KFH -2.5%

In Abu Dhabi, the ADX General Index rises 0.9%, the most in the region, after falling 3.6% last week Eshraq falls 3.2%, set to the third straight session of loss, even after it said it is moving forward with plans to cross-list in Saudi Arabia

Earnings released throughout the region: Saudi Airlines Catering, Tawuniya, Abdullah Al Othaim, Jabal Omar, Bupa, Waha Capital, Eshraq, Amanat

