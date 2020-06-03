(Bloomberg) -- Florida will enter the next phase of its reopening Friday, allowing businesses including bars, movie theaters and bowling alleys to reopen in most parts of the state for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic triggered a shutdown.

The establishments will initially operate with capacity limits, Governor Ron DeSantis said Wednesday in Orlando. For now, the next phase will exclude the three most populous counties -- Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach -- where the outbreak has been most pronounced, according to DeSantis.

Florida began its phased reopening on May 4.

