(Bloomberg) -- Most of Ghana’s pension trustees are at risk of being rendered insolvent by the government’s domestic debt restructuring plan.

Out of about 28 trustees, only six may survive the impact of the reorganization on their capital, Thomas Esso, executive secretary of the Chamber of Corporate Trustees, said in an interview.

Ghana is restructuring most of its public debt, estimated at 467 billion cedis ($49 billion) at end-September, in order to qualify for a $3 billion International Monetary Fund program. In the domestic reorganization exercise, investors have been asked to voluntarily exchange their holdings of 137.3 billion cedis in bonds for new ones that pay zero interest in 2023, 5% in 2024 and 10% in 2025. Even though there won’t be losses on principal, payments are suspended for three years to resume in 2026.

“If you’re not receiving coupon payments to be shoring up your capital, for the whole of the year, if you don’t have a strong income surplus, you’d collapse,” Esso said. “The regulation is that capital shouldn’t be less than 500,000 cedis at any given time, which could be decimated by the restructuring.”

The pension funds held 5.5% of domestic government bonds as at the end of August, according to the Central Securities Depository Ghana Ltd.

Since Ghana announced the debt exchange program, there’s been holdout from the pension trustees, insurers and the domestic money management industry. With investors slow to sign up, the government was compelled to extend the deadline a second time to Dec. 30 from Dec. 19. During this period, consideration would be given to amending the terms to accommodate bondholders, Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta said.

