Investors should be more cautious on where they allocate capital moving forward: Chad Morganlander

Most stocks fell Thursday as investors weighed corporate earnings, elevated inflation and the outlook for China’s property sector. Treasuries and the dollar were little changed.

U.S. futures declined, with Tesla Inc. falling in pre-market trading after the carmaker beat analysts’ profit estimates, but fell short on revenue. European autos also dropped after Volvo Group warned that the global semiconductor shortage and supply-chain challenges will continue to cap truckmaking.

Miners led a retreat in Europe’s Stocks 600 index, while industrial commodities including copper and iron ore reversed earlier gains. Concerns about the inflationary impact of higher prices have risen in recent days, with everyone from Federal Reserve officials to Tesla weighing in on cost pressures.

Unilever Plc pushed rising raw material costs onto consumers, increasing prices by the most in almost a decade. Meanwhile, Hermes International said sales surged last quarter, showing resilience compared to rival luxury-goods makers.

Corporate results have tempered but not dissipated worries that cost pressures could slow the pandemic recovery. Among S&P 500 companies that have disclosed results, 84 per cent have posted earnings that topped expectations, a hair away from the best showing ever. Yet, the firms that surpassed profit forecasts got almost nothing to show for it in the market. And misses got punished dearly, by the widest margin since Bloomberg started tracking the data in 2017.

AT&T Inc. rose in pre-market trading after exceeding Wall Street’s expectations for profit and wireless subscriber growth. PayPal Holdings Inc. also climbed as it explores a US$45 billion acquisition of social media company Pinterest Inc., in what could be the biggest technology deal of the year.

In Asia, ailing China Evergrande Group sank on a worsening cash squeeze, while other developers rallied after regulators said their funding needs are being met.

Crude oil slipped and Bitcoin fluctuated around an all-time peak.

Events to watch this week:

U.S. Conference Board leading index, U.S. existing home sales, jobless claims, Thursday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell takes part in policy panel discussion, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.3 per cent as of 7:15 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.4 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at US$1.1640

The British pound fell 0.1 per cent to US$1.3810

The Japanese yen rose 0.3 per cent to 114.02 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.66 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to -0.11 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 1.18 per cent

Commodities