Most Texas Voters Think Violence Will Erupt After 2024 Election

(Bloomberg) -- About 60% of Texas voters expect there to be violence following the November election, according to a new poll.

The survey, conducted by the University of Texas at Austin-Texas Politics Project, asked registered voters whether they believe “political violence” would erupt in response to the 2024 election results.

About 24% of respondents said such an outcome is “very likely,” while 36% considered it “somewhat likely.” By contrast, 21% thought it was “not too likely,” and only 5% saw it as “not at all likely.” About 14% remained unsure.

“Dark attitudes from the 2020 election and violent reactions to its outcome among Trump supporters continue to lurk in Texas public opinion,” according to the poll.

The local sentiment compares with a national survey by CBS/YouGov last month, which found that 49% of Americans anticipate post-election violence, suggesting a slightly less tense national perspective compared to Texas, the second-largest U.S. state by population.

The University of Texas survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted from Feb. 2 to Feb. 12.

