(Bloomberg) -- Most Thai people believe the nation is suffering an economic crisis that needs to be addressed urgently, according to a survey, which shows mixed views among citizens about the government’s planned $14 billion cash handout program.

A majority of 63.5% of survey participants think the ailing economy requires urgent solutions, and 20.2% believe that while the nation is in a crisis situation, the need to address the issues is not too pressing, according to a survey by the National Institute of Development Administration released on Sunday. The poll was conducted via phone between Jan. 22 and 24 among 1,310 Thai nationals aged 18 and above nationwide.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin last week reiterated that the country’s economy, Southeast Asian’s second largest, is in a “crisis,” with the past decade’s average annual growth of about 1.9% trailing most regional peers. Srettha and his government have pushed for more stimulus measures and have called for policy rate cuts.

The latest government initiative is the so-called digital wallet program, which initially planned for 10,000 baht ($280) to be wired to about 55 million Thai adults. Due to budgetary concerns expressed by central bankers and opposition parties, the program was scaled back to about 50 million people by excluding some high-income earners.

About 34.7% of respondents in the survey want the government to stop the cash handout project, while 33.7% believe it should be implemented this year and 18.6% think it should only be given to fragile groups.

Last year, gross domestic product growth was estimated to have slowed to 1.8% even as a recovery in tourism, a key pillar of the Thai economy, began gathering pace. At the same time, consumer prices fell in the fourth quarter, bolstering Srettha’s rate-cut calls.

