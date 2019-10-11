(Bloomberg) -- The removal of Prime Minister Viorica Dancila by parliament on Thursday leaves Romania set to appoint its 17th head of government in the past three decades -- more than any other European Union member-state. Eastern Europe as a whole has been far from stable since communism collapsed. From the more developed west, only Italy comes close to challenging it for political volatility.

