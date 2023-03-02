(Bloomberg) -- Mota-Engil SGPS SA, Portugal’s biggest construction group, posted record orders last year as a result of a post-Covid construction boom and its strong presence in Africa and Latin America, the builder’s chief executive officer said.

Easing coronavirus restrictions have led to a boom in construction over the past year as once-suspended projects are restarted, especially in oil-producing countries in Africa and Latin America, which benefit from higher crude prices.

But after the company’s order book rose to a record €12.6 billion ($13.4 billion) last year, CEO Carlos Mota Santos said he doesn’t expect quite the same level of activity in 2023.

“This year, in global terms, I don’t think the same thing will happen,” Mota Santos said in a phone interview late Wednesday. “On the other hand, we are in a unique and enviable position of being able to be more selective in our commercial decisions.”

Mota-Engil earns more than 70% of its revenue in Latin America and Africa, including from oil producers Mexico, Angola and Nigeria, where it’s building a $1.8 billion railway line. Revenue last year increased 47% to €3.8 billion, meaning the company hit its 2026 sales target three years in advance.

Mota Santos now says some 2026 targets could be revised. “We’re constantly monitoring and adapting our strategy and, as a consequence, those targets could be altered,” he said, adding that revisions are not guaranteed.

This year, Mota-Engil expects revenue to increase by about 20% on the back of its strong order book.

Chinese Alliance

Mota Santos, who became CEO in February, said the company’s partnership with China Communications Construction Company has helped it land new projects and bring down costs at a time when rising interest rates are pushing up construction prices.

“Whether it’s a question of them as partners or of other entities that came through them, we have secured very interesting contracts,” Mota Santos said, citing an order the group won last year to build a light rail system along with a Chinese firm in Medellin, Colombia.

State-owned CCCC became Mota-Engil’s second-biggest shareholder after agreeing to buy a minority stake in the company in 2020. It currently holds 32.4% of the builder, whose biggest shareholder is the Mota family with a 40% stake.

The purchase was one of the last big Chinese equity investments in Portugal, a trend which began when the southern European nation privatized state firms after seeking a bailout from the European Union in 2011. Today, Chinese companies hold major stakes in Portuguese firms in sectors including energy, banking and healthcare.

Mota Santos said the alliance has helped his company access new Chinese suppliers of equipment and building materials at a time of higher interest rates and supply chain issues.

The 44-year-old CEO is a member of the Mota family, which founded the builder in 1946. Shares in the company, which runs infrastructure projects in 23 countries in Europe, Latin America and Africa, have risen about 32% this year, the second-biggest gain on Lisbon’s benchmark PSI Index.

