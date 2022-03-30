(Bloomberg) -- The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences has initiated disciplinary proceedings against Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars on March 27.

The group’s board will discuss what to do at its next meeting on April 18 and “may take any disciplinary action, which may include suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the bylaws and standards of conduct,” according to a statement released Wednesday. Smith will have a chance to submit a written response before the meeting.

The academy also said Smith was asked to leave during the ceremony but refused.

“Mr. Smith’s actions at the 94th Oscars were a deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in-person and on television,” the academy said. “Mr. Rock, we apologize to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience in that moment.”

