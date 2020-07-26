5h ago
Motorist Drives Into Berlin Crowd, Injuring 7: Report
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A motorist drove into a group of people in a square in Berlin on Sunday and authorities did not suspect terrorism, Berliner Zeitung reported.
Seven people were injured, three of them seriously and the driver was arrested, the newspaper said, citing a fire department spokesman.
Police were investigating the cause, but initially found no evidence of political or religious motivation for the incident, according to the newspaper.
