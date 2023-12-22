(Bloomberg) -- New York state health authorities blocked Mount Sinai Health System from accelerating the pace of its planned shutdown of Beth Israel hospital in downtown Manhattan.

The hospital system had announced that it is shutting down Beth Israel in July, but last month said staff departures and fewer patients had forced it to reduce some services sooner than previously planned. On Thursday, the New York Department of Health issued a cease-and-desist letter to the hospital, saying its approval is required to eliminate any beds or services. Doing so without its nod could prompt penalties of $2,000 a day, the agency said.

“The Department expects written confirmation that the closures will stop,” a spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Mount Sinai said it was closing the 696-bed hospital, founded in 1889, after losing more than $1 billion over the last decade as more treatment shifted to outpatient clinics. When announcing the acceleration of parts of the shutdown, it said it was making the move was to ensure patient safety. Some public officials have objected, citing concerns about access to care for downtown residents.

“We have received the letter and are reviewing it. As we have always said, the health and safety of our patients are - and must remain - our top priorities,” hospital spokesperson Loren Riegelhaupt said in an email.

A group including representatives Jerrold Nadler and Daniel Goldman and Manhattan borough president Mark Levine said they were “pleased” by the cease-and-desist order and had met with the health department last month “to express our urgent concerns and elevate the protests of our constituents.”

In its November addendum, Mount Sinai detailed plans to move elective surgeries to other sites starting next month and said it wouldn’t renew some expiring certificates, including for its Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center. It also said it planned to reduce staffed intensive-care-unit beds to six from 14 in January.

