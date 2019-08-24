(Bloomberg) -- The Mount Sinai Health System said it will make charitable contributions equivalent to the amount of money it has received from disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The New York-based hospital group said it “has a deep and long-standing commitment to ensuring the health, safety, and dignity of rape, sexual assault, and domestic violence survivors,” according to a statement issued Friday. “Jeffrey Epstein’s reprehensible behavior is completely antithetical to these values.” Mount Sinai didn’t say how much money is involved.

Epstein, a convicted pedophile, killed himself in prison earlier this month while awaiting trial on charges of conspiracy and trafficking minors for sex. He made donations to Mount Sinai including $10,000 to the Icahn School of Medicine in 2016 and $5,000 to the Mount Sinai Breast Health Resource Program in 2008.

Mount Sinai said its donations will go to programs working to alleviate human trafficking, sexual exploitation and assault, among others.

To contact the reporters on this story: Katya Kazakina in New York at kkazakina@bloomberg.net;Sophie Alexander in New York at salexander82@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Peter Eichenbaum at peichenbaum@bloomberg.net, Dan Reichl, David Scheer

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.