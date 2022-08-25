(Bloomberg) -- Canadian employers continue to report record levels of job vacancies, pointing to a drum-tight labor market that’s likely to keep the central bank on an aggressive hiking path.

Unfilled positions rose by 32,500 in June to 1.03 million, Statistics Canada reported Thursday. It marks the fourth straight month of vacancies near or above the 1 million threshold.

The job vacancy rate -- the number of unfilled jobs as a share of all positions -- was 5.9% in June, matching a record high. There was an average of 1 unemployed person for each job vacancy, a record low and almost half the ratio a year ago.

The relentless demand for labor is a green light for the Bank of Canada to move ahead with another sharp increase to interest rates at its next decision. Market pricing puts the odds as high as 80% for a 75-basis-point hike on Sept. 7, which would bring the policy rate to 3.25% -- a full three percentage points above the emergency pandemic low it was resting at until March.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.