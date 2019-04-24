(Bloomberg) -- Kweichow Moutai Co. posted a 32 percent rise in net income to 11.2 billion yuan ($1.67 billion) in the first quarter as it continued to dodge the slack in the Chinese economy that has cooled demand for other luxury goods such as Prada SpA and Apple Inc.

The fiery-liquor maker reported revenue of 21.6 billion yuan, according to a company statement Wednesday that came after market hours.

Revenue growth of 24 percent beat the guidance that it had given based on preliminary estimates earlier this month.

Key Insights

Moutai’s result is an encouraging sign that the company can achieve double-digit growth that’s forecast for this year. The company is the world’s most profitable distiller, with gross margins of around 90 percent for the past decade.

The stock has been a darling with investors as it continues to grow despite a weak Chinese economy that’s expanding at the slowest pace in three decades. While Moutai continually beats analysts’ expectations, at least one has questioned the company’s growth prospects.

The Guizhou-based distiller’s liquor remains in high demand as it is coveted by China’s burgeoning middle class. The baijiu maker is looking to boost annual production capacity to 56,000 tons by year-end.

Market Performance

Moutai’s shares have rallied 64 percent so far this year, outstripping the 34 percent rise in the Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 Index.

The stock has gained over 15,000 percent since its 2001 debut in Shanghai and, according to six brokerages tracked by Bloomberg, it’s on course to becoming China’s first 1,000-yuan stock within the next 12 months.

