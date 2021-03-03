(Bloomberg) -- Some of the top money managers in China’s $3 trillion mutual fund industry are grappling with a spectacular rout in the country’s biggest stock.

Concern about policy tightening and the unraveling of China’s most concentrated holdings means Kweichow Moutai Co. has now lost $115 billion since onshore markets reopened after the Lunar New Year holiday. It was down as much as 6% on Thursday, taking its decline since a Feb. 10 record to more than 22%.

Until three weeks ago, Moutai was the most popular trade in China. The liquor maker had soared 30% through its Feb. 10 record, after gaining almost 70% in 2020 -- and doubling in the year before that. Chinese mutual funds, who had a record amount of cash to deploy, kept buying the stock for fear of lagging rivals and losing clients if they didn’t own it.

