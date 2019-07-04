Move When You Are Young to Boost Your Salary Most

(Bloomberg) -- Young professionals who move abroad before they turn 35 see bigger increases to their earnings and get promoted more quickly, according to HSBC Holdings Plc’s annual league table of the best places for expats to live and work. They see average wage increases of 35% after relocating overseas, with the average salary rising to $54,484 from $40,358, while earnings in the 35-54 and 55-and-over age brackets increase just 24% and 9%, respectively. The best pay packages for young professionals are to be found in Indonesia and Turkey, according to the bank.

