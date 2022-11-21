(Bloomberg) -- Technicolor Creative Studios, which worked on special effects for Hollywood blockbusters including Gladiator and Top Gun: Maverick, is now worth a fraction of its spinoff value, after its shares sank more than 80% over four days.

The company, which was spun off from parent Vantiva SA in September, has seen its market capitalization plunge to around €130 million from just over €1 billion at the time of its Paris listing, with most of the declines coming in the past week after a profit warning.

The film and animation firm lowered its guidance for 2022 and 2023 profits, saying that some major projects at visual effects unit MPC had been affected by lower production efficiencies leading to late deliveries, extra spending and margin pressure. Two years ago, the MPC unit won an Oscar for Sam Mendes’ war movie, 1917.

TCS also said that The Mill, which makes advertising and brand content, had missed “a significant amount of high margin sales” due to senior staffing constraints.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs and Kepler Cheuvreux have downgraded the stock since last week’s warning, while ratings agency Moody’s also lowered its credit rating and said the company’s debt could be further downgraded, “if TCS fails to swiftly resolve its liquidity challenges, including building up a cushion to cover potential liquidity gaps and covenant compliance.”

A spokesperson at TCS didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shares in Vantiva, which still owns 35% of TCS and now focuses on connected home products, are down 77% since the spinoff.

