(Bloomberg) -- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc., the parent company of MoviePass, received a short-term loan for more than $6 million from Hudson Bay to help it resume service after some customers were unable get admitted to movie theaters on Thursday.

Plans call for $5 million of the loan to be used to pay "merchant and fulfillment processors," the company said in a regulatory filing Friday. Without paying, the processors won’t clear payments for MoviePass, causing interruptions to the service, according to the filing. Hudson Bay can demand repayment of more than $3 million of the loan on Aug. 1, and the rest on Aug. 5.

MoviePass said on Twitter Thursday that it was "investigating an issue that is preventing users from checking-in to movies." It said in a later tweet that the issue "is not with our card processor partners."

Shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics plunged more than 50 percent in New York Friday morning. A representative for the company didn’t have immediate comment.

To contact the reporter on this story: Claire Boston in New York at cboston6@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nikolaj Gammeltoft at ngammeltoft@bloomberg.net;Rick Green at rgreen18@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.