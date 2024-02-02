(Bloomberg) -- A former MoviePass Inc. executive was found guilty of embezzling $260,000 from the startup’s parent company to fund a party he threw at the 2018 Coachella music festival.

Khalid Itum, 43, was convicted Thursday by a federal jury in Los Angeles on two counts of wire fraud. He was acquitted of money-laundering charges.

Itum, who’s scheduled to be sentenced on April 29, faces a maximum of 20 years in prison on each fraud count, though he’s unlikely to get such a stiff penalty.

According to prosecutors, Itum borrowed money to throw the Coachella party, which was intended to promote his own production company, before he joined MoviePass in 2017 as a vice president. Once he was at MoviePass, he submitted false invoices to its parent Helios & Matheson Analytics, claiming he’d performed services for which he was owed reimbursement.

Itum left MoviePass in 2019.

MoviePass sold monthly subscriptions allowing customers to see a movie a day at theaters for $9.95 a month, often less than the cost of a regular-price ticket. Though hailed by movie fans as an incredible deal, MoviePass faced persistent criticism that its business model made no sense.

The company later began trying to put limits on the subscriptions, but it continued to burn through cash and filed for bankruptcy in 2020. It relaunched last year under a model in which subscribers are issued a fixed number of credits to use for movie tickets.

The case is US v. Itum, 2:23-cr-00082, US District Court, Central District of California (Los Angeles)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.