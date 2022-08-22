(Bloomberg) -- MoviePass, the movie ticket subscription service that flamed out spectacularly three years ago, will open a waitlist on Thursday in anticipation of its return on or around Sept. 5.

Cinema fans can start signing up at 9 a.m. Eastern Time on Aug. 25 and the list will be open for five days, according the company’s website.

The service will begin rolling out nationwide in stages, with markets determined in part by the level of sign ups to the waitlist. Prices will vary by market, but generally will fall in three tiers costing $10, $20 and $30.

MoviePass became wildly popular when it introduced a plan in August 2017 that allowed subscribers to see a film every day in theaters for $9.95 a month. By June 2018, it had reached peak membership of 3 million, but its parent company was bankrupt by January 2020 when operating losses proved unsustainable.

This time around, the company is offering credits toward a specific number of films, based on the subscription price, a model it’s tried before. More details are coming.

Although the cinema business came roaring back this summer thanks to hits like “Top Gun: Maverick,” the success of MoviePass is no slam-dunk this go-round. Theater ticket sales are still down nearly 40% from before the pandemic, and at least one movie chain, Cineworld Group Plc., is considering filing for bankruptcy in the US as it copes with debt taken on with its acquisition of Regal Cinemas.

