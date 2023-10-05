(Bloomberg) -- The Mozambique government has agreed to drop potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in damages from its lawsuit against French shipping tycoon Iskandar Safa and Privinvest.

Lawyers for Mozambique said in a London court Thursday the government would drop its claim against Privinvest for damages stemming from losses tied to the withdrawal of international support. It comes after the government previously settled its claim against Credit Suisse.

The Mozambican government’s claim against all Credit Suisse and Privinvest was once worth around $1.5 billion in a case that came after the Swiss lender first financed the construction of a new coastal patrol force and tuna fishing fleet for Mozambique.

Mozambique lawyers did not quantify the figure but court filings show that the government was seeking around $800 million as part of what it called its “macroeconomic” claim.

The trial against Privinvest is still set to continue.

