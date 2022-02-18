(Bloomberg) -- Mozambique’s ex-leader Armando Guebuza sought to implicate Filipe Nyusi, his defense minister and later his successor, in a $2 billion corruption scandal during testimony in a makeshift courtroom outside the capital, Maputo.

Guebuza, 79, was president from 2005 to 2015, when Nyusi took over, and his claims in court as a witness echoed what some of 19 defendants have alleged. Nyusi has denied wrongdoing, and his government in 2016 hired Kroll LLC to audit the $2 billion in maritime projects that led to a sovereign default and raft of court cases that have involved companies including Credit Suisse Group AG.

The trial could have implications for the ruling party’s leadership race ahead of a crucial September conference, after which Nyusi may seek another term. It could also affect related cases regarding the loans and supply contracts in London. The saga prompted the International Monetary Fund to freeze lending to the natural gas-rich southeast African nation in 2016. Talks are now underway for a new program.

Guebuza said Nyusi, 63, as then head of the so-called operational command, would be best placed to answer questions such as what happened to $500 million of the debt that was incorporated in the defense ministry budget, but which Kroll said remains unaccounted for.

“The operational command coordinator was the minister of defense and later he was elected president of the republic,” Guebuza said on Friday at the trial being held in a tent outside a prison near Maputo because of the large number of defendants. “He is the one to ask about this information.”

The former leader had been expected to put blame on Nyusi, despite the fact that as president he would have signed off on the deals and that his son, Ndambi, has been charged in the case.

The president’s office didn’t answer two calls seeking comment, and a spokesman for the ruling Frelimo party declined to comment on an ongoing trial. The party has previously denied Nyusi did anything wrong.

Drag Smuggling

From 2013 to 2014, Guebuza’s government signed $2 billion worth of deals with units of Privinvest Group for a tuna-fishing fleet, coastal protection system and shipyards.

None of the projects worked out as planned. The deals prompted court cases from New York City to London and Johannesburg involving Credit Suisse, Privinvest, and Mozambique’s ex-finance minister.

Guebuza defended the projects that were meant to protect the country from threats such as drug and human smuggling. Their failure wasn’t his fault, he said.

A lawyers association on Friday requested Judge Efigenio Baptista to call Nyusi to testify. He has refused, saying he’d already ruled twice on the matter. Both Privinvest and Credit Suisse have sought to bring Nyusi into their London cases.

Mozambique has refused to pay about $1.2 billion in loans that Credit Suisse and VTB Capital arranged for the projects, only servicing the $850 million of debt for the tuna boats, which was restructured into a Eurobond in 2016. It’s argued that the loans were tainted by bribes and kickbacks.

Privinvest has said Nyusi, as defense minister, was at the center of the scandal and that if the payments it made to other senior officials were considered bribes, then so should at least $1 million it gave him for political campaigns.

