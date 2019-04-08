(Bloomberg) -- A South African court ruled that former Mozambican Finance Minister Manuel Chang can be extradited to either the U.S. or Mozambique, where he’s been indicted on allegations linked to a $2 billion loan scandal.

The final decision on which country he’ll be handed over to must be made by South Africa’s Justice Ministry, Magistrate William Schutte said in a ruling in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court near Johannesburg on Monday.

While Chang hasn’t responded to any of the allegations, he’s fought the U.S. extradition request and has said he’s prepared to face trial in Mozambique.

Chang served as finance minister when Mozambique took on $2 billion of foreign debt in 2013 and 2014 to finance a tuna fishing-boat fleet and maritime-surveillance project. He signed papers on behalf of the government of Mozambique to guarantee the debts if the projects didn’t pay off, according to the U.S. indictment.

