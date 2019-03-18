Mozambique Flood Death Toll May Be More Than 1,000, Zitamar Says

(Bloomberg) -- Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi said more than 1,000 people may have died in flooding caused by a cyclone, Zitamar reported.

Two rivers in central Mozambique, the Pungwe and Buzi, have burst their banks, the news website cited Nyusi as saying on state radio.

